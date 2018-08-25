Ipswich star contemplates final moments as a Jet

DANE Phillips admits he has no idea what the emotions will be like if tomorrow is his last game in an Ipswich Jets jersey.

"It's weird thinking about it, because it hasn't happened yet," Phillips said of his impending retirement.

"27 years of footy . . . it's emotional thinking about it, that this could be my last couple of trainings. I suppose it won't hit me until it actually happens."

He hopes he will not have to know for another few weeks yet, with the Jets still in with a slim chance of playing finals footy.

But if Bishop Park is the venue for the star halfback's 193rd and final Intrust Super Cup cap, he will hang 'em up with few regrets and plenty of fond memories.

"The grand final in 2015 is definitely the highlight," Phillips said.

"Coming to the Jets has been the best thing for me personally. Everyone that comes here and then leaves wants to come back.

"I would have liked to go further, but that's everybody. I've got plenty of mates that have played NRL, and played with plenty of guys who should have made it. But no real regrets."

Phillips began his Queensland Cup journey with Easts.

Two years later he was at Souths Logan, and after two seasons in black and white, Phillips made his way to Ipswich.

"All the clubs I've been to have had great guys in general, but by far the best club has been the Jets," he said.

"I've loved every minute of it, and I love this club to death."

The 31-year-old told his teammates last week he would not be back for season 2019.

It was a call Phillips hinted was made for him by the Jets coaching staff, but one he knows deep down is the right one for all involved.

Forced to spend Tuesday training watching from the sidelines - as has been an unfortunate regular occurrence this season - Phillips said the time was right to call it a career.

"You get to an age where you don't want to stop, but know you have to," he said, referencing the debilitating knee injuries which ultimately forced his hand.

"The pain after games is too much for me. I can hardly walk after a game, and then the pain for the next three days makes things difficult.

"I don't usually run on Tuesdays because of it. I love training; this is the first year I can't be out there all the time and it's frustrating.

"That's another reason you know you have to give it up, when you can't do what you used to do.

"If I'm not training, it's not the best for the team. The club is bigger than one person."

Happy to undersell his achievements, Phillips said he had "played a fair few games now" and was confident the Jets' young halves stocks will be able to fill the significant void he will leave.

"There's always younger fellas who are keen, ones probably more talented than I am," he said.

"Ashy (Chris Ash) is there. He's been there for a few years now, and they know what they'll get out of him each week. He'll be a 150-plus game player if he stays at the club.

"Julian (Christian) has so much potential and talent. He just has to stay here, stick strong, work hard and it will happen for him.

"That's why they picked me years ago, because I worked hard and didn't give up.

"The blokes who work hard are the ones who get the opportunity, rather than just looking the part."

The converted Queenslander from the south coast of New South Wales honed his halves craft out of necessity.

NRL stars Brett and Josh Morris played a part.

"They reckon when you're young is when you develop your skills. When I was young my two good mates the Morris boys were very fast," Phillips said.

"That's what they were good at. I wasn't very quick, so I had to work on my other skills.

"So I worked on my passing and kicking. I played to my strengths, and that's what they do here (at the Jets), they play to your strengths. They give blokes a go.

"I don't have the best body, or everything that other halfbacks do, but I play to my strengths and that's what we're coached to do."

Phillips shrugs off the praise, but last weekend against Tweed Heads, he had a hand - or more accurately a boot - in just about every Jets try.

Ipswich have built their game around Phillips' precision kicking, which Ben and Shane Walker have regularly compared to the great Alfie Langer.

"Seeing guys like Marmin score tries outside me, knowing I've been a part of that, it's what you play for," he said.

Phillips will miss game day. He will miss that winning feeling - "everybody loves winning".

"But it's the mates I've made through footy I'll miss," he said. "Anywhere I go, I know people through footy.

"Thank you to everyone at the club, and the Ipswich community.

"The Jets are a big part of the community, and I think that's what makes it such a great club."