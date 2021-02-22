Ipswich stalwart happy to turn pink after missing finals

Ipswich vigoro players have traditionally dressed to promote the occasion at past Pink Stumps Day events at the East Ipswich fields. About 10 teams are expected to play in Saturday’s fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer projects. Picture: Franca Tigani

WITH her Wildcats team all but out of this year's Ipswich first division finals race, Rachel Savage has another important day to focus on.

The Ipswich Vigoro Association's annual Pink Stumps Day is on Saturday, raising funds and awareness about breast and ovarian cancer.

As a long-time supporter of Ipswich's special events, Savage said Pink Stumps Day was building a fine tradition in the city.

While the purpose of the day is serious about helping others, regular competition players are free to change teams and enjoy a more social outing.

"It's a fun day definitely,'' Savage said.

"It's a good mixture of people (playing in different sides).''

Savage said a team from the Sunshine Coast was keen to play, not having the state titles this year due to COVID.

About 10 sides are expected for the afternoon matches at the East Ipswich fields.

Regular junior competition will be held from 9am-11.30am before the Pink Stumps games start at noon.

As Savage looks to share in the afternoon activities, she was left to reflect on Wildcats season.

Despite beating Occasionals on the first innings in Saturday's match, Wildcats have a near impossible mission to make this year's playoffs.

Wildcats are in fourth place, 11 points behind Sports.

"It's one of those years that nothing seems to go your way,'' Savage said.

"We had a lot of changes in the team, not a consistent team every week so that doesn't help.''

Wildcats have featured in some close games but lacked the finishing surge needed at key times.

In Saturday's win, dependable opener Kerryn Graham (30) and quiet achiever Michelle Wielmaker (20 not out) led the way with the bat.

Wielmaker also chipped in with a valuable 4/22.

T.C United held on to top spot with a nine wicket and two run win over Sports.

STATE OF PLAY

Results February 20

1st Division

Wildcats 72 & 59 declared defeated Occasionals 46 & 7/40 (time) by 26 runs on 1st innings.

Wildcats batting: Michelle Wielmaker 10 not out & 20 not out, Kerryn Graham 30 & 10, Ashlee Verrall 13. Bowling: Michelle Wielmaker 4/22, Ashlee Verrall 3/12 & 2/6, Kerryn Graham 3/13.

Occasionals batting: Gillian Chalmers 16 not out, Deanne Lawrie 16, Jess Fox 12. Bowling: Trey Darr 3/22, Alisa Martin 3/24, Amanda Richardson 2/20.

T.C. United 55 & 2 /43 defeated Sports 54 & 42 by nine wickets & two runs.

T.C. United batting: Jodie Spall 21, Shannon Brackin 15, Clare Gillett 31 not out.

Bowling: Clare Gillett 3/18 and 2 run outs & 1/15 & 2 run outs, Shannon Brackin 6/22 & 3/15, Deb Manietta 4/10 & 1 run out.

Sports batting: Cassidy Hammond 9, Taurice Anderson 9, Jodie Beer 8, Tania Whyatt 13. Bowling: Megan Packer 5/23 & 1 run out, Tania Whyatt 3/15.

1st Division points: T.C. United 39, Occasionals 33, Sports 30, Wildcats 19.

2nd Division

Sports 108 defeated T.C. United 40 & 61 by innings & seven runs.

Sports batting: 21, Tyler Haste 35 not out, Cassidy Hammond 13, Taurice Anderson 10. Bowling: Taurice Anderson 5/19, Bailey Whyatt 3/7 and 2 run outs, Cassidy Hammond 5/13.

T.C. United batting: Renee Peters 10, Vanessa Jenkyns 9 & 13, Taylar Mathers 13, Reggie Marsh 7 not out. Bowling: Pauline Marsh 2/15, Dana Haywood 2/26.

Wildcats v Occasionals: Wildcats received forfeit from Occasionals.

2nd Division points: Sports 51, Wildcats 25, Occasionals 24.5, T.C. United 24.5.

Juniors

Wildcats Black defeated Sports outright by eight runs.

Wildcats Black batting: Alex Murray 20, William Murray 13, Dan Kruger 17. Bowling: Tobis Ferguson 2/2, Kyshanti Bond 2/3, Sophie Maxwell 1 v 2.

Sports batting: Dash Anderson 18, Bailey Whaytt 17 & 9 not out, Isla Adams-Wraight 6 & 6. Bowling: Dash Anderson 3/13, Isla Adams-Wraight 1/1, Evelyn Johnston 1/5.

No results were received from Occasionals v T.C. United game.

Junior points: Sports 22, Wildcats Gold 18, Wildcats Black 18, Occasionals 16, T.C. United 10.