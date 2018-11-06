Ipswich stages 'hot' mountain bike event

TESTING TERRAIN: An Elite Mens competitor controls his downward ride at the Blackstone mountain bike course.

TESTING TERRAIN: An Elite Mens competitor controls his downward ride at the Blackstone mountain bike course. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH proved it could host a major cycling event after the success of the Queensland Mountain Bike Championships over the weekend.

Despite an extra challenge, Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler was confident the city did a terrific job staging its first state titles at the Castle Hill site at Blackstone.

"We had unseasonally hot weather,'' Stieler said. "Which at that level, particularly the poor under-15 and under-17 men who were on at one o'clock, was tough but they all coped pretty well.''

Reflecting on Ipswich's performance as a host Stieler was a satisfied race director.

"We've shown we can run a race to a high standard and it's planning, planning, planning,'' he said.

"You have to plan. You have to have every contingency looked after and most of that was covered and everything went really well.''

The state titles attracted 130 riders from as far away as Mackay and NSW, keen to challenge themselves against Queensland's best.

The major winners in the Elite racing categories were Declan Whartan and Megan Williams.

Stieler was delighted to see Ipswich club brothers Joel and Caleb Dodds sharing in the success.

In Saturday's hot temperatures, Joel became the first state champion of the weekend in the under-15 event after a convincing win.

The second race (under-17) produced an exciting finish with Momo Frank edging out Caleb for the win.

The nine-strong Dodds family, featured in a QT preview story, impressed over the weekend.

"It was really good to see Ipswich riders placing highly,'' Stieler said.

"Those 15-20 year old boys and girls (from the Dodds family) are fabulous. They have a bright future.''

The 'fabulous' Dodds family who contested the state mountain bike championships at the Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve. Rob Williams

Saturday's racing concluded with a Masters men's race.

Sunday's program started with under-11 and under-13 boys and girls racing in a fun and competitive format.

That led to the major events of the championships - the Elite racing for men and women, won by Whartan and Williams respectively.

"Both male and female Elite riders, including guests from NSW, scorched around a very challenging course,'' Stieler said.

"Some of those young women were phenomenal. Their times were not far off the Elite men.

"It was highest quality racing and they were worthy state champions.''

The winners will proceed to the national mountain bike championships.

A racer in the Elite Men's category concentrates on his form tackling the Ipswich course. Cordell Richardson

The race director was pleased the Castle Hill site was acquired by Ipswich City Council a few years ago and set up as a dedicated mountain bike facility for the community.

That allowed the Ipswich Cycling Club to work with Council, local groups like Rotary and the SES, and dedicated volunteers to run the championships.

Stieler thanked club volunteers, Ben Thomas from Council, and local businesses like 99Bikes and Switch Bike Co, for their valuable support.