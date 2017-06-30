Ipswich St Vinnies store thriving after $20K boost

DEDICATED volunteers will no longer have to sweat it out while sorting through donations thanks to a $20,000 renovation at St Vincent de Paul's West Ipswich Store.

Liz Ward from the St Vincent de Paul Society said the upgrade was thanks to a federal government grant.

"Thanks to the generous support of the Federal Government under the Stronger Communities Program, we've been able to upgrade the sorting room at our Ipswich Warehouse,” she said.

"Volunteers now have a comfortable, air-conditioned space in which to sort donations.

"It's a more pleasant work environment for our dedicated, hard-working volunteers and we're grateful for the support of the Federal Government to realise this project.”

The new sorting room was officially opened this week by Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

"So many people have turned to Vinnies when they're down on their luck,” he said.

"Whether it's lending a hand to low-income families, providing help to those sleeping rough, or serving the community during natural disasters, they have time and time again gone above and beyond in helping out the local community.

"As well as the distribution of supplies to those in need, the West Ipswich Warehouse also provides training in retail and warehousing, as well as various support and assistance services.”

He said the West Ipswich store helped those in Ipswich, the Scenic Rim and Brisbane Valley.

"Expanding the warehouse to allow for the construction of a new goods sorting room will allow Vinnies to reach more vulnerable and disadvantaged people than ever before,” he said.

Ms Ward said she hoped more people would utilise the new area as volunteers.

"Vinnies has great volunteering opportunities available in our area, including warehouse and shop roles, sorting, displaying and selling donated goods, the funds from which go back into the local community,” she said.

"Anyone interested is encouraged to drop into their local Vinnies shop.”