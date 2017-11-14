Ipswich, Springfield trains re-routed after truck crash

UPDATE 9.30AM: TRAIN services in the Ipswich and Springfield lines are running again after a truck crash at Milton early today.

Services were suspended at 6.30am after a rail overpass on Boomerang Rd was damaged.

Engineers were called in to assess the damage while services were re-routed on another line.

There are expected to be some minimal residual delays.

UPDATE 7.20AM: TRAIN services from Ipswich and Springfield have resumed on an alternative route after a truck damaged a rail bridge at Milton this morning.

Services were suspended between Milton and Roma St between 6.30 and 7am but QR have been able to re-direct trains onto other lines.

There is expected to a be residual delay of up about 10 minutes as the backlog clears.

INITIAL: TRAIN services on the Ipswich and Springfield lines are suspended this morning after a truck hit a rail bridge.

The crash happened on Boomerang St at Milton just after 6.30am, causing damage to the overhead rail bridge.

Police have closed off the area as they wait for engineers to assess the damage but they are unable to say how long the lines will be closed for.