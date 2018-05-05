IPSWICH and Springfield commuters should prepare for train delays of up to an hour this weekend.

From the first service on Saturday May 5 until the last service on Sunday May 6, there will be track closures on the Ipswich-Rosewood and Springfield lines.

Buses will replace trains from Sherwood to Rosewood and Springfield Central stations.

Commuters should allow about 60 minutes extra travel time.

Normal train services will resume from the first service on Monday May7.