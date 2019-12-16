Ipswich sportsman’s amazing Aussie experience in Russia

FRESH from representing Australia for the first time, Ipswich sportsman Hayden Michel is enjoying an overseas family holiday.

However, he’ll return home from Rome after Christmas having savoured his opportunity to play for the Australian under-21 indoor hockey team in Russia.

“It was amazing,’’ the former St Edmund’s College student said.

“The feeling of honour you have travelling overseas to represent your country is overwhelming.’’

Michel played in four practice matches against Russian and other travelling teams leading up to the tournament in Moscow.

The Flinders View talent quickly discovered how high the international standards are.

“We were completely taken off guard by the sheer speed and physicality of Russian indoor,’’ Michel said.

“We only managed to win one of nine games and even that was a nail-biter.

“The standard of hockey was incredibly high, exceeding my expectations by far.

“Nothing like anything I’ve seen in Australia in terms of talent, skill execution, physicality and speed of both the ball and players.

“We conceded most of our goals from penalty corners. They sink drag flicks into the top corners with ease as well as scoring a few insane goals from the backline.’’

Ipswich and Australian indoor hockey player Hayden Michel

Michel improved as he adjusted to the higher level play.

“I was off to a slow start but as the tournament progressed I slipped more into the groove and stepped up to the challenge the opposition was posing, managing to score a goal in each of the last two matches,’’ he said.

All that came after he had to manage an injury for months before the tournament.

“At first I was a bit sceptical as to how it would hold up but by the third practice match it was holding up pretty well so I was able to play at the speed I needed to,’’ he said.

He said the highlight was sharing in the Aussie team’s progress.

“Probably the moment I realised we as a team could contest the pace of the game and in some cases really challenge our opposition,’’ he said.

“Gaining that confidence really gave the boys a large boost and was an amazing feeling to be a part of that.’’

Michel said playing for Australia was a major boost for him.

“I think for anyone to attain a new level in any sport you’re bound to improve as you’re opened up to a whole new world of talent, competition and, most importantly, coaching,’’ he said.

“With video review sessions and constant feedback there is always something new to focus on and learn from.’’

He hopes that translates to his outdoor hockey game when he returns home and prepares for next year’s Ipswich and Brisbane competitions.

“I believe playing at this level, where understanding the game is highly important, will give me a new perspective on hockey in general and hopefully I’ll be able to apply this to my game play next season,’’ the Aussie representative said.

Next on Michel’s playing schedule is the Australian indoor titles on January 7.