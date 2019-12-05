Ipswich sportsman still has Olympics on his radar

Ipswich and Australian baseballer Andrew Campbell is home from Asia and focusing on the national league. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AS a leader in the national title-winning Brisbane Bandits side, Andrew Campbell knows he has to set the right example every time he takes the field.

However, the City of Ipswich Sportsperson of the Year has added reason to help the Bandits chase a fifth consecutive Australian Baseball League crown this season.

After Australia were unable to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics at the recent Premier 12 competition, Campbell is determined to consolidate his best batting and fielding form before the new year.

That’s when Team Australia has an Oceania series to contest next month, before hopefully progressing to a tournament in Taiwan in April. That will be the last chance for the Aussies to make next year’s Olympics.

“It was kind of a letdown because we were so close to beating sides,’’ Campbell said, reflecting on his recent Olympic qualifying matches in Taiwan and Korea.

“Even in the first round, we lost a close game to Cuba which we should have won . . . and then even against Japan we were winning for most of the game and then we let the game go.

“The Japanese are a specialist team at grinding out wins.

“It was a bit disappointing that we didn’t come away with those wins but it was still awesome to advance to the top six. So we’re now sixth in the world so we can improve from that the next tournament we play.’’

Ipswich and Australian baseballer Andrew Campbell.

Campbell, 27, gained more international experience keen to keep his Olympic dream alive.

“As a hitter, you had the best pitchers in the world you were coming up against,’’ he said.

“You never really get that opportunity to jump on a weak pitcher because they are all quality.

“Not many runs were scored because they are such good teams.

“We had a team with some injuries and a few problems early so we did really well considering.’’

After arriving back in Ipswich, Campbell had little time to recover before launching into another ABL season with the four-time national champions.

The Bandits lost their opening series 4-0 against Adelaide before hitting back to clean sweep last weekend’s four games against Geelong-Korea.

Campbell was one of 10 Bandits players in the Aussie side who had just experienced the overseas disappointment.

“The first weekend (of ABL) was a bit of a letdown,’’ he said.

“A lot of guys were a bit stale from the long trip to Asia. We were a bit tired from that.’’

But preparing for the latest series in Sydney starting on Friday night, Campbell said the Bandits were satisfied with their success against Geelong-Korea.

“It is a bit of eye-opener in experience,’’ the centre fielder said. “Everyone is caught up in the fact that we are four-time champs and we’ve still got to try and win games.

“We definitely turned it around against Korea, who were a really good team actually.

“They are very much improved from last season. They have a lot of experienced Korean big leaguers in their team and we managed to dust them up.’’

The Bandits are in the ABL Northeast Division where they play every team twice in addition to one game from each side in the Southwest Division.

The Bandits have four games in Sydney this weekend.

Power hitter Campbell is keen to build on his early form having secured six runs, seven hits and a home run from his first eight ABL games.

“I just have to improve myself and lead the boys,’’ Campbell said. “Make sure we are all doing the right things as players.’’

He knows that is crucial with Australia’s Olympic qualifying hopes still at the forefront of his sporting goals.