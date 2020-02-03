Ipswich sporting clubs hold sign-ons

HOUSE RULES

Western Spirit Sign On

Western Spirit Football Club is a Football Qld affiliated club which plays out of Kippen Park in Goodna. They offer football (soccer) for under-5 through to seniors for both male and female players. Registration can be done online but the club are also hosting a junior sign on day this weekend where you can have a kick about and a sausage sizzle.

When: Saturday, February 8 from 9am to 12pm at Kippen Park, Goodna.

For more information on the club go to their website www.spiritfc.com.au

Gambling Community Benefit Fund

The objective of the fund is to allocate funding to not-for-profit community groups to help them provide services, leisure activities and opportunities for Queensland communities.

The funding limit is between $500 and $35,000.

The GCBF has five funding rounds per year, closing at 11.59pm on:

February 28 (February 29 in a leap year) – OPEN NOW

April 30

June 30

August 31

October 31

For more information go to www.justice.qld.gov.au

Social Touch Football

Springfield Stingers Touch Football still have spots available in their C and D grade social competitions.

If you have been thinking about getting back into touch or looking to try something new why not contact the club and give it a go.

The competition is mixed (male and female) and is held on a Wednesday night at Springfield Lakes.

Contact the Springfield Stingers Touch Football via their Facebook page for more information.

Ipswich Rugby Union

Ipswich Rangers Rugby Union play out of Woodend Park, Woodend. The club is hosting a sign on day this Saturday, February 8 for all those who are interested in playing for Rangers in 2020. For more information go to the Ipswich Rugby Union Facebook page.