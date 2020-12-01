Ipswich spirit shines in Adopt a Family appeal

Lifeline's Neil Ramm has thanked Ipswich residents for their swift response to the Adopt a Family Appeal.

In only a few short weeks since we officially launched the Adopt a Family Appeal, Queensland Times readers have come out in force to support those doing it tough.

After reaching out to local charities in November, we very quickly produced a list of 80 individuals and families in need of help this Christmas.

Thanks to your generosity and support, we have already narrowed that list down to 30, with more families being adopted every day.

While there is more work to be done, the response so far shows that despite a tough year, the old Ipswich spirit is still shining brightly.

Lifeline's Neil Ramm shows where donations for the Adopt a Family Appeal will be collected.

Uniting Care Queensland, who started the appeal with 10 families, notified us on Monday that kind-hearted people had come forward and adopted all of them already.

Uniting Care is now calling on those who adopted families to drop off items at the Lifeline Ipswich distribution centre at 128 Briggs Rd, Raceview, at the building where the collection bins are located.

Lifeline Regional Manager Neil Ramm said he was thrilled with the quick response of Ipswich residents.

“It has been an absolutely fantastic result this year,” he said.

“Donations have not slowed down at all this year, despite what has happened.”

Lifeline's Neil Ramm is calling on those who adopted Uniting Care families to deliver items to the Briggs Rd distribution centre.

Those with donations for Uniting Care families in the QT Adopt a Family Appeal, can ask about the drop-off point for items at the front counter of the Lifeline centre at Raceview.

For adoptees nominated by other charities, make sure you check with the charity for information on drop off points for donations.

Here is our latest list of families who still need your help

CHURCHES OF CHRIST CARE

Contact: Maree Pepper - 0431 925 705

1. Male 26 Female 23 Boy 6 Boy 3

10. Male 49 Female 46 Boy 19 Boy 17 Boy 13 Girl 15 Girl 11 Girl 9

CHURCHES OF CHRIST HOUSING SERVICES

Contact: Connie Crookshanks or Dominee Hart - 07 3327 1674

1. Parent’s initials: DS and KS, Children: boy 12, girl 14

2. AE: boy 5, girl 1, girl 12, girl 8

6. KK and ZD: boy 8, girl 9, boy 3, boy 5, girl 16 months

13. VN and BS: Twins (boy and girl aged 1), girl 11, girl 8, boy 5, boy 9

15. CP: girl 8, boy 10, boy 12

THE BASE SUPPORT SERVICES

Contact: Belinda Suess - 3818 3118

Family 2: F62, M 38, M19, M16, F13

Family 3: F55, M18, F16, M1yr

Family 6: M43, F40, M18, M16

Family 7: F25, M39, M17, F7

Family 9: F46, F22, M19

Family 10: F34, F16, M16, M14, F8, M4

Family 11: M54, F45, F17, F16, M14, F14

Family 12: F36, F14, F12

UNITING CARE QUEENSLAND

Contact: media@ucareqld.com.au

All Uniting Care families now adopted! Great work Ipswich!

Donations can be dropped off at Lifeline Ipswich, 128 Briggs Rd, Raceview

IPSWICH ACCOMMODATION SUPPORT SERVICE AND GOODNA INTEGRATED FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICE - St Vincent de Paul Society Qld

Contact details: 3819 4104 M. 0408 767142 karen.roberts@svdpqld.org.au www.vinnies.org.au 41 Waghorn Street, Ipswich QLD / PO Box 247 Goodna QLD 4300

1. JK adult female + girl 14 + boy 10 + boy 3

2. TT adult female + adult female + adult male + boy 5 + girl 5 + girl 1 + boy 6 months

4. KH - adult female + adult male + girl 9

6. TC - adult male + girl 13 + boy 8

8. RS - adult male + girl 15 + son 19

10. BB - adult female + adult male + boy 8 + female 18 + female 20

11. CWC - adult female + adult male + adult male 64 + boy 8 + girl 7 + girl 6

13. TJ - Adult male + adult female + girl 7 + boy 4 + boy 5

14. VT - adult male + adult female + boy 10 + boy 6

15. BY - adult female + boy 12 + girl 14

QUEENSLAND YOUTH AND FAMILIES SUPPORT SERVICES (formerly Goodna Youth Services

Contact: Debra Bell 3818 1050; DianeBellpm@qyfss.org,au

Hamper delivery to: 1 Scott St, Goodna; Mon Dec 7-Fri Dec 11 8.30am-4pm

1.Male, 17

2.Male, 17

3.Female, 18

9.Male 20, girl 5

10.Male 23; Female 20