Ipswich spirit rises even after nailbiting footy defeats

WHEN you are a dedicated multi-tasker like Anne O'Donnell, having a run with a group of close-knit footballers is something to look forward to.

Even after a one-point loss, O'Donnell enjoys being part of an Ipswich women's side competing strongly each week in the QFAW Division 2 North series.

"I'm loving it. Great team, great environment,'' O'Donnell said.

"It's a nice way just to relax, get a bit of that pressure off and just go and enjoy the footy.

"It's the camaraderie, being with other teammates.

"We all get along really well . . . we gel on and off the field.

"The club itself is really good to be around so we all look forward to coming down on a Saturday and getting around each other.''

O'Donnell is one of the Ipswich club's most valuable volunteers, being treasurer.

She regularly helps juniors on game days and has performed many roles such as a duty official, a first aid officer, goal umpire, scoreboard operator, water runner and cleaner at different times.

But on game day, she loves lacing up the boots as she did in Saturday's 21-20 loss to Noosa at Limestone Park.

Noosa secured victory late in a tight battle against an Ipswich team that beat Moorooka 40-10 in the season-opener the previous week.

"It was a case of two quick goals in the last quarter to win by one point,'' O'Donnell said, encouraged by matching a quality opponent early in the new season.

"We were down by six top players (due to work and injuries) so we weren't at full strength.

"They (Noosa) are pretty much a premiership side from the previous year so to lose by one is pretty impressive.

"It's something to build on. Most things went well.''

Anne O’Donnell (far left) with her Ipswich Eagles teammates who won the QFAW Division 2 North grand final in 2019. Picture: Cordell Richardson

In her fourth season with the Eagles, O'Donnell was part of the 2019 Ipswich women's side that won the club's first grand final.

That was over Hinterland, next week's opponents in the QFAW Division 2 competition.

"They have been the dominant side for the last five years,'' O'Donnell said.

"We've been in the grand final with them so we're pretty keen to go up there and take a win.''

She expected the Eagles to be in the playoffs again this year having recruited well in the off-season.

"We're looking pretty good,'' said O'Donnell, who plays in defence.

In men's games on Saturday, the Ipswich Eagles seniors went down 71-34 to Wynnum after a disappointing loss to Moorooka following a first-round victory over Gympie.

The Eagles led 18-14 after the first quarter before letting Wynnum take charge.

However, the Eagles Reserves secured their second win from three games by beating Wynnum 53-29 at Mark Marsh Oval.

After trailing early, the youth-laden Eagles Reserves kicked ahead to continue their positive start to the new season.

All three Eagles teams play Hinterland at the Sunshine Coast next Saturday.

STATE OF PLAY

QFA Division 2 North: Wynnum 11.5-71 def Ipswich Eagles 5.4-34 at Limestone Park.

Reserves: Ipswich Eagles 7.11-53 def Wynnum 4.5-29.

QFAW Division 2 North: Noosa 3.3-21 def Ipswich Eagles 3.2-20 at Limestone Park.