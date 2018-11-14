Ipswich Special School opens their own thrift shop

SENIOR students from Ipswich Special School are learning about the world of business by opening their own thrift shop one day a week.

Known as Treasure Zone, they are selling a wide range of clothes, shoes, jewellery, toys, books and homewares, as well as cakes and other baked goods.

All of the items are in good condition and the majority of the items up for sale are marked as $3 or less.

Ipswich Special School has opened a thrift shop ran by the students. Rob Williams

Teacher Deanne Smith is hoping more customers will come down and pick themselves up a bargain while helping the kids learn some new skills.

"All of the kids sorted out the different items and run the shop," she said.

"We bought them a register and this is a great way to teach them about handling money.

"They are also learning about customer service and improving their communication skills.

"They love running the shop but now they just need more customers to come in to keep it going."

Treasure Zone is open every Monday during the school term from 10am-12pm. Enter the school via the Brisbane Rd entrance and follow the driveway down to the left to the middle car park.