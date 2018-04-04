Ipswich, Somerset SES first to access new rescue equipment

IPSWICH and Somerset SES volunteers are among the first to have access to $200,000 worth of new rescue equipment.

Southeast units, including Ipswich, Somerset and Gold Coast, will share in $34,000 worth of stretchers, defibrillators, vehicle accessories, lighting and chainsaws under the Energising Queensland Supporting Partnerships Program.

Energy Queensland Director Teresa Dyson said when severe weather and other disasters strike, it was important to have 'people you can rely on and the best equipment to do the job'.

"Energex and Ergon crews always have nothing but praise for the SES volunteers they work with during emergency events," she said.

"They know they can depend on them to undertake jobs, such as clearing debris from roads and properties along with other important tasks that help us get the power on faster.

"We are proud to be able to provide mutual support in the form of new equipment to assist them with the great work they do in community recovery events," she said.

Powerlink Chief Executive Merryn York said the work SES volunteers did to help keep communities safe during critical times - and busy times like the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - was invaluable.

"We are so pleased to be assisting groups in the Gold Coast region to continue providing this support through this important partnership," Ms York said.

She said Powerlink was proud of its ongoing partnership to deliver much-needed equipment to SES groups across the state.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the new equipment would 'be a great help in the critical work of SES volunteers throughout the state'.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon said the new equipment for the South-East was 'certainly timely'.

"With Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) personnel in the final phase of preparations for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the new equipment is a welcome boost," she said.

"It's fantastic to see the practical support provided through this partnership to our hard-working SES volunteers."

The Energising Queensland Supporting Partnership for SES Program was launched in October 2017.

A working group comprising representatives from QFES, SES, Energy Queensland and Powerlink reviewed the applications.