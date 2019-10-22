Ipswich softball building a stronger future

LET'S PLAY: Keen to represent their clubs in the new Ipswich junior softball season are Lyahna Turnbull, Isabel Joffe, Slayde Gilmore, Aaron Hilditch, Maedock Blucher, Adelle Williams, Lucas McConnell and Leonie Thompson.

LET'S PLAY: Keen to represent their clubs in the new Ipswich junior softball season are Lyahna Turnbull, Isabel Joffe, Slayde Gilmore, Aaron Hilditch, Maedock Blucher, Adelle Williams, Lucas McConnell and Leonie Thompson. Cordell Richardson

WITH the latest Ipswich Softball Association competition up and running, a major focus this season is on bolstering the city's representative program.

Two Ipswich senior teams have already impressed at state titles with the latest being a men's combination which won their open championship at Redlands last weekend.

President of the newly-formed Ipswich Softball Rep Committee Derek Doyle is excited about growth in this year's junior and senior competition while building stronger higher level teams.

That includes running a six-week Academy for young players at the Chubb Street fields.

"It's giving exposure to people that were thinking about representing Ipswich and allowing them to go through those processes prior to actually going into selection,'' Doyle said.

The Ipswich men's team beat Redlands Red 7-6 in last week-end's final to secure the open state championship title.

The Ipswich women's team had a similar state title success last month.

The first round of Ipswich competition fixtures were held last weekend after games were washed out a week earlier.

A Stingers pitcher focuses on his work in last Saturday's under-14 matches. Cordell Richardson

Doyle is pleased to see 66 teams involved in local divisions from T-Ball (4-5 year olds) to seniors.

The B-Men competition has 10 teams with 12 lining up in the B-Ladies series running as part of Ipswich Softball's 16 round season.

"There's a bit of a buzz,'' Doyle said. "To have so many people, in particular adults, coming back to the game is fantastic.''

The junior divisions are well represented with clubs such as Musketeers, Tigers, Outlaws, Raiders, Stingers and Bombers.

"It's probably one of the strongest for numbers and teams that we've had in many years,'' Doyle said.

"We had six different diamonds in play at one time to all different divisions or in different grades. It's very, very strong competition.''

Doyle, who is president of the Tigers Softball Club, hopes the new rep committee can continue to oversees higher level training opportunities, especially for junior players.