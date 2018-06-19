Ipswich snapper's $25K win with kitchen pic

TOP SHOT: Ipswich photographer and real estate agent Jason McNamara won the 2018 Stanthorpe Art Prize at the weekend with this candid shot of Woodend residents Clyde and Mary.

AN IPSWICH photographer took out a top art award for his portrait of a Woodend couple.

Real estate agent and photographer Jason McNamara won first prize at the Stanthorpe Art Prize award, worth $25,000, at the weekend.

The subjects of his portrait Clyde and Mary Towler were just an ordinary Ipswich couple, who often caught Mr McNamara's eye while out for a walk.

"Clyde and Mary were quite well known to walk around the Woodend area holding hands," Mr McNamara said.

"It was something I saw on a regular basis. They always looked so sprightly.

"I happened to be at the Top of Town one day when I saw them, so I walked up to them and told them I'd love to shoot a portrait of them."

When it was time for the judges to pick a winner, Mr McNamara was standing in the crowd among the other art fans at the sold out event inside the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

"I was standing three rows back from the judges," he said.

"The judges said they kept returning to the photo and discovering more things about it.

"It created conversation."

In the blurb about his piece judges said: "When asked why he thought his image resonated with so many people, Jason said the emotions brought out by viewing it reminded people of their own grandparents and relations."

The photo shoot took place in Clyde and Mary's Woodend home, at their kitchen table in 2016.

The couple has since moved into a retirement home.

The photograph was previously entered into the highly regarded Olive Cotton Award, biennial national award for excellence in photographic portraiture.

"It wasn't the winner there, so I thought why not enter it into the Stanthorpe awards," Mr McNamara said.

"I've been a photographer for many years.

"I was a professional wedding photographer in Melbourne, then got into design and photography, then into real estate photography and thought 'hey, why not sell the houses too?

"Photography has become my hobby but it allows me to mix my love of Ipswich and my love of old houses.

"I'm more selective these days about who and what I shoot. I don't do it for money."