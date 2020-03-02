Ipswich slugger into world side

OLYMPIC AMBITIONS: Identified as one of the world’s best under-18 players, Ipswich’s Josh Routledge will press on in pursuit of a senior national jersey. INSET: The close-knit under-18 Steelers had each other’s backs throughout their World Cup tilt.

Ipswich’s own sultan of swat Joshua Routledge has earned selection to the Under-18 Men’s World Cup All-World team after starring for the Australian Steelers in New Zealand.

The Ipswich Tiger was one of four Aussies named in the merit side announced at the conclusion of the international tournament at Colquhoun Park in Palmerston North featuring the best softballing nations from around the globe, including Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Guatemala, Czech Republic, Denmark, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and Argentina

The outfielder who marked his 18th birthday while abroad on February 18 received the accolade after dispatching 7RBIs to guide the green and gold to the World Cup final.

Sunday’s decisive match did not go to plan for the Aussies who ran into a clinical Japanese outfit renowned for its discipline and work ethic.

The Steelers gave it everything they could muster in the face of the Rising Sun but produced several uncharacteristic errors as the furnace intensified.

One costly misfield gave up three runs.

The Australians were also left mystified by some unusual rule interpretations, with the Japanese stealing bases after the pitcher had entered the circle, a practice not typically allowed.

“They only earned three runs,” Routledge said.

“We gave up six.

“We only had eight errors the whole nine-day tournament and we had five in the one game but that’s the way it is. We lost and can’t do anything about it.

“It was the hardest loss we’ve had – losing for your country.”

Routledge said the Japanese were extremely well-drilled and very skilful as a result of an intensive training regimen.

“Japan are well-known for training for five or six hours per day, so they were pretty sharp,” he said.

“We came out on top of every other team but only one team can win.”

Through the pool stage the Steelers were unstoppable, comfortably disposing of the Czech Republic (4-3), Argentina (6-4), Singapore (11-0), Canada (14-3), South Africa (21-1) and Guatemala (13-0) to progress to the all-important Super Round.

At that stage, they suffered their first defeat, falling to Japan 5-2 before upstaging New Zealand on their home turf 2-0 to reach the final and set up a mouth-watering rematch.

Individually, Routledge excelled.

Originally chosen for his slick glovework, he was also among his side’s most prolific hitters.

His crowning moment came against Singapore.

With the score 2-0 and the game well and truly still on, Routledge stepped up to the plate after two of his teammates had struck out.

The count made it to two strikes no balls when our man latched on and sent it out of the ground to deliver three runs.

“It felt pretty good,” he said.

“Clutching it up for your team and putting one over is a pretty good feeling.

“I’ve been playing for 11 years and training a fair bit to get to where I am.

“Looking back on it being in the national team playing for your country it doesn’t get much better.”