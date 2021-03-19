Ipswich sitting on $44.5 million super goldmine

The total value of unclaimed or lost super in the 4300 and 4305 postcodes is $44.5 million.

IPSWICH is sitting on a goldmine of unclaimed and lost superannuation of more than $44.5 million and it’s just waiting to be collected.

The Australian Taxation Office announced it is holding $13.8 billion as lost or unclaimed super in accounts across Australia.

If you have ever changed your name, address, job or lived overseas for a period, you may have unintentionally lost track of it and it could be with your super fund (as a lost member) or with the ATO.

The total value of the 503,718 lost and unclaimed accounts in Queensland is $1.9 billion.

In the Ipswich 4305 postcode, the total value of 7076 lost or unclaimed accounts is $23.9 million.

In the 4300 postcode, which takes in Springfield and Goodna, the value is $20.6 million for 6022 lost or unclaimed accounts.

Claiming it could be as simple as a few clicks or a phone call.

The ATO is advising people to log onto their myGov account and access the tax office’s online services.

“If you think you have lost track of your super and can‘t see it on ATO online services, it may be that we don’t have all your details or information,” the said.

“Contact any previous super funds you have held accounts with.

“Check if they are holding super for you or have transferred any to us.”

You can do a super search by calling the automated super search line on 13 28 65.

You will need to provide your tax file number, date of birth, contact details, current postal address and any super fund where contributions may have been made on your behalf.

The ATO says your super fund will report you as a lost member if they have not been able to contact you, if they haven’t received any contributions or rollover amounts for you in the past five years or if your account was transferred from another fund as a lost member account and no new address was found.

The ATO maintains a register of reported lost members but the super fund still holds your money.

Super funds are required to report and pay unclaimed super money to the ATO twice a year.

