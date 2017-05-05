Ipswich singers return with a swag of trophies and awards

WELL DONE: The Cambrian Youth Choir was also successful at the Queensland Eisteddfod.

THE reputation of Ipswich as the home of the state's best choirs was reinforced at the Queensland Eisteddfod, where three choirs dominated the competition.

The Ipswich Orpheus Chorale, the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir and the Cambrian Youth Choir returned with a swag of trophies and awards from the Eisteddfod, including the top award of Open Grand Champion Choir.

Lauren Roche, of the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, said sharing the top award was a rare event.

SUCCESS: Members of the Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Choir and Ipswich Orpheus Chorale celebreate their combined victories at the Queensland Eisteddfod. Gary Worrall

"It is even rarer for both choirs to come from the same city," Ms Roche said.

"It is a privilege for one city to home two supremely skilled community choral organisations, the results from the weekend are testament to the wealth of talent within Ipswich."

Building on the success of the senior choirs, Ms Roche said the Cambrian Youth Choir was awarded the Youth Choral Aggregate after receiving the most points in their age bracket across the weekend's competition.

Nick Kirkup, Deputy Musical Director for the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale, said preparing for the Eisteddfod took months of rehearsals, with choir members practising up to three nights per week.

"It takes a lot of preparation. We practised for five months before the Eisteddfod, rehearsing two to three nights each week," Mr Kirkup said.

"It is an intense weekend of fun, we were up against four other choirs, including the Cambrians."

Mr Kirkup said in choral competitions, judges looked for the quality of the sound, and the choir's engagement with the conductor.

"The judges are looking at the overall performance and presentation, the standard is always extra high at the Queensland Eisteddfod," he said.

"It is always an achievement to win, it was even more fantastic to tie with the Cambrians."

The two Ipswich-based choirs won all but two events on the weekend, missing out on the Open Modern Chorus and Open Music Theatre Contest, with the Cambrian choir finishing second in both events.

The Junior section was also dominated by Ipswich, as the Young Orpheus Singers shared the spoils with the Cambrian Youth Choir, although the junior Cambrians eventually took out the aggregate trophy.