27°
News

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Louise Richardson
| 1st May 2017 9:00 PM
Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.
Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance. Channel Nine

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUDAH Kelly was so caught up in the moment he didn't even realise any red chairs had turned for him as he auditioned for The Voice.

"I kinda hit a big note in a verse and shut my eyes and when I opened my eyes again, three of them had turned around all at once - Seal, Delta and Boy George had all turned around all at the same time," Kelly said.

"Then in the chorus I did a little run thing and that's what got Kelly to turn around. So yeah, it was very cool."

The star coaches were blown away by the 20-year-old's performance and Delta admitted she "got goosebumps" as she heard Kelly sing with his acoustic guitar in hand.

"This is why I just keep coming back to this show for voices like yours," she exclaimed.

"It's time to own that and own your talent."

The Ipswich musician performed a smooth rendition of Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, a song he said had "soul and feeling," which he loved to incorporate in his music.

Boy George described his performance as "effortless".

"You could win this show," he said.

Kelly said he had worked out which judge he would choose before stepping on the stage, but he was swayed on the night.

"I kinda had it set that if for some crazy reason all four turned around I'd go with Seal and that didn't happen at all," he said.

"They all gave good arguments but Delta was quite funny. She was making little jokes as Seal was talking.

"I like someone with a good humour."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich the voice tv

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

JUDAH Kelly says he was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise what had happened.

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

House destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire at North Booval this afternoon.

Fire crews working to save neighbouring homes

Neighbourhood evacuated following explosion threats

Police have arrested a man over a break-in at a Morayfield business.

Police allege man threatened to blow up house

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Ipswich teen HannahMarie, 16, is launching her first country music album.

A FUTURE in music industry is bright for this self-funded artist

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

Ipswich cooks impress MasterChef judges

BEN and Nicole have secured their spots in season nine after serving up delicious dishes in cooking show's return.

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

Singer Ed Sheeran.

He has beaten ABBA to become longest-running No.1 in Aussie history.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!