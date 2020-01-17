Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich singer-songwriter Kim Wright has been named as a finalist in the Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter Of The Year Award.
Ipswich singer-songwriter Kim Wright has been named as a finalist in the Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter Of The Year Award.
News

Ipswich singer in running for prestigious award

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
17th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING on from the release of his debut EP, Ipswich singer Kim Wright is now being recognised for his songwriting talents.

The country music artist has been named as a finalist in the APRA AMCOS Tamworth Songwriters Association in the New Songwriter of the Year award for his song Home.

Mr Wright has also been announced as a grand finalist in the fRETfEST Regional Song Contest for his song dealing with drought called Hand in Hand.

"Songwriting is a major part of who I am as a person and an artist, so it's an honour to be recognised this way for something that I love doing," he said.

"There's no greater feeling than sitting round with family and friends and draw on inspiration to write another song.

"The past 12 months has seen me release my debut EP, Livin' The Dream, which has been my life's goal for as long as I can remember. I have charted well with singles and the EP. There are so many amazing songwriters out there. To be in the same category as them, really is livin' the dream."

Mr Wright spent 2019 releasing new music and playing his original music, as well as his favourite traditional songs for audiences who can't get enough of his live shows. This has included a short tour to New South Wales.

Mr Wright hopes to embark on another tour this year.

The Tamworth Songwriters Association will announce the winners at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 21.

apra amcos tamworth songwriters association country music kim wright
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hero’ dog saves owner’s life after she was hit by car

        premium_icon ‘Hero’ dog saves owner’s life after she was hit by car

        News If she hadn’t been found by the side of the road, hidden from sight, the 26-year-old would have died.

        Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        premium_icon Woman’s brutal puppy scam destroys child’s birthday

        News Ipswich woman tricks people with fake online ticket and puppy sales

        How Lockyer Valley mum managed to lose 70kg in 2 years

        premium_icon How Lockyer Valley mum managed to lose 70kg in 2 years

        News A headache that lasted two weeks triggered a serious health warning

        Australia Day: 20 fun ways your family can celebrate

        premium_icon Australia Day: 20 fun ways your family can celebrate

        News Ipswich is set to celebrate our national day with a multitude of events for people...