Ipswich SHS sports a cut above in 2018

IPSWICH State High School sports students are in a league of their own this year, with a record number selected for Met West regional team representation.

Sports coordinator Scott McDonald said it had been an exceptional year for the school, with 43 places on regional teams filled by ISHS students.

"We've had a great mix of sports this year,” he said.

"We've got rugby league, union, soccer, futsal, track and field, softball and a few others. It's great.”

Junior school captain Tahlia Marshall made it onto rugby league and touch football teams this year and was surprised by her success.

"I was just hoping to make touch, now mum travels a lot more to see me play,” she said.