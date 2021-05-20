Ipswich showcasing strong carnival form

Ipswich race 3 winner Southern Swing, ridden by Noel Callow and trained by Matthew Dunn. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

IPSWICH returned to metropolitan midweek racing with a strong line-up that included Melbourne Cup winning jockey Craig Williams.

The day had a southern feel about it with a strong field of Northern Rivers horses finding the line.

Shotgun Bobby created an upset win in the first at $16.90 on the tote to shoot home in the 1710m Maiden Handicap.

The gelding found his form for Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby, piloted by Chris Caserta to boost his prizemoney pool to over $30,000.

Fellow NSW Northern Rivers trainer Matthew Dunn had a win with Southern Swing, which has found his feet at Ipswich recently having back-to-back victories this month.

Punters found some juicy odds with the horse starting at $5.10 on the tote with Dunn's other runner Mission Hill starting favourite with his southern form and recent second at the Gold Coast.

Ipswich race 4 winner Masaff, ridden by Jim Byrne and trained by Chris Waller. Picture: Carly Stieler

Short-priced favourite Masaff made his Queensland debut, starting well after winning the Class 1 Plate 1710m for trainer Chris Waller.

Masaff was ridden superbly by Jim Byrne, who found a gap in the final stages after looking to have nowhere to run at the turn.

Stablemate Karlstad finished well for second ridden by Luke Dittman.

The Waller stable continued in fine form with Fortified collecting the three-year-old handicap over 2210m.

Ipswich race 6 winner Fortified, ridden by Jimmy Orman and trained by Chris Waller. Picture: Claire Power

Ridden by Jimmy Orman, Fortified went back-to-back with a win at Eagle Farm a fortnight earlier setting up a promising winter carnival.

Fortified will likely move onto the Group 1 Queensland Derby following his dominant run this week.

Williams was on debut at Ipswich but will need to wait to walk away a winner after coming up short in the stayers race.

Racing adrenaline

MASAFF and Fortified part-owner Peter Tighe of Magic Bloodstock was trackside to enjoy his double and will return to the club next month as special guest at the Festival of Horsepower Soiree.

The night will officially launch the Ipswich Winter Carnival, which is part of the month-long Festival of Horsepower program.

Packed full of adrenaline, the June festival includes a number of Australia's signature racing and motorsports in Australia including the coveted TAB Ipswich Cup.

Tickets are available at www.ipswichturfclub.com.au

Feature events at Ipswich

THE Ipswich Turf Club has welcomed many events throughout the years but this weekend's is certainly one of a kind.

The club will host The Gathering on Sunday with nearly 5000 people set to enjoy all things Celtic.

It is a day full of music, food and performance, the largest Celtic festival in Queensland.

Tickets are available at www.gatheringfestival.com.au

MAJOR EVENT: Celtic celebration