Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

ON WITH THE SHOW: Rain won't stop the Ipswich Show or the popular dodgem cars.

RAIN won't stop the Ipswich Show.

The show must, and will, go on.

That is the word from Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow despite predictions of showery days ahead.

"If it rains tomorrow the show is on, bigger and better,” Mr Zanow said.

"The only time one event here or there might be cancelled is if we have got a safety issue, but apart from that it is all systems go.

"Everything here is a hard surface as well, so that there is no risk of mud.”

Mr Zanow said the society was still expecting a large crowd for the May 19-21 show, with plenty to see and do despite any inclement weather.

"We hope that we have an increase on last year and we just topped 30,000 last year,” he said.

"I am sure the Ipswich people will support us even if it does rain on one day of the show.

"We have never sold as much show space and we have never had as many rides and exhibits here.

"In most of the sections the entries are up. The prime cattle was up, and we had over 500 dogs here.

"The needlework and farm produce sections are up and we have a number of new sections including the hay bale art.”

The bar is open from 10am until 10pm so patrons can also choose to get wet inside and out if they wish.