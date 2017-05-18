23°
News

Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

Joel Gould
| 18th May 2017 2:20 PM
ON WITH THE SHOW: Rain won't stop the Ipswich Show or the popular dodgem cars.
ON WITH THE SHOW: Rain won't stop the Ipswich Show or the popular dodgem cars. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAIN won't stop the Ipswich Show.

The show must, and will, go on.

That is the word from Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow despite predictions of showery days ahead.

"If it rains tomorrow the show is on, bigger and better,” Mr Zanow said.

"The only time one event here or there might be cancelled is if we have got a safety issue, but apart from that it is all systems go.

"Everything here is a hard surface as well, so that there is no risk of mud.”

Mr Zanow said the society was still expecting a large crowd for the May 19-21 show, with plenty to see and do despite any inclement weather.

"We hope that we have an increase on last year and we just topped 30,000 last year,” he said.

"I am sure the Ipswich people will support us even if it does rain on one day of the show.

"We have never sold as much show space and we have never had as many rides and exhibits here.

"In most of the sections the entries are up. The prime cattle was up, and we had over 500 dogs here.

"The needlework and farm produce sections are up and we have a number of new sections including the hay bale art.”

The bar is open from 10am until 10pm so patrons can also choose to get wet inside and out if they wish.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

Show Society vice-president says it's 'all systems go' for 2017 show

REVEALED: Worst places to rent in Ipswich

SEE if your suburb makes the list

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

A month's worth of rain may drench Ipswich this weekend

“There is certainly is a possibility of storms tomorrow. If we get a storm that’s where the heavier rainfalls will come from.”

A MAJOR weather event will cause rain to hit the region tomorrow

Local Partners

Ipswich Show will go on rain, hail or shine

Show Society vice-president says it's 'all systems go' for 2017 show

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

The latest from the city's music scene

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Your complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's music scene

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Star's emotional side

STAR: Graham Moes talks about his inspiration.

Musician Graham Moes talks about his influences, aspirations

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... 1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 Offers Over...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

Skip the small luxuries for a home

"A penny saved is a penny earned!"

Ipswich apprentices' renovation mission starts to take shape

Callum Mahoney gets to work on the 'Building Futures Program' house at North Ipswich.

North Ipswich project reaches halfway mark

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!