IPSWICH SHOW: What's on at the showgrounds today

HORSE events took centre stage this morning at the Ipswich Show with plenty more fun on offer throughout the day.

After two big days the 2017 Ipswich Show will wrap up this evening, ending with a fireworks spectacular at 6.30pm.

Before the end of the show the main arena will be packed with entertainment tonight, including Kaos freestyle motocross, the V8 utes, a high wire motorcycle thrill show, monster trucks and the comedy clown car.

The pavilions, rides and stalls will be operating all day and there's still time to get your favourite show bag.

>> SEE BELOW FOR A FULL LIST OF TODAY'S EVENTS

2016 Ipswich Show map.Photo: Contributed Contributed

SUNDAY - NINE NEWS MAIN ARENA:

AFTERNOON/EVENING

Noon Roving entertainers

12.15pm Dennis "Dingo" Dryden

1pm Continuation of horse events

2.30pm Dennis "Dingo" Dryden

2.45pm FMX Kaos freestyle motocross

3.05pm Trackskill V8 Utes

3.20pm Dennis "Dingo" Dryden

3.40pm Dunny Demolition Derby (today only)

4.10pm Comedy Clown Car

4.20pm Monster Trucks "Caravan Smash"

4.30pm Brute Utes Parade

4.40pm Walter Whip and the Flames

4.55pm FMX Kaos freestyle motocross

5.20pm TrackskillsV8 Utes

5.35pm Comedy Clown Car

5.45pm Walter Whip and the Flames

6pm High Wire Motorcycle Thrill Show

6.15pm Laser Light Show Spectacular

6.30pm Fireworks

OTHER THINGS HAPPENING AT THE SHOW