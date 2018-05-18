Ipswich Show weekend weather forecast

IPSWICH is in line for ideal show weather this weekend.

Forecasters expect the sun to be shining and very limited cloud cover as the city settles in for three days of Ipswich Show festivities.

Temperatures will peak at 26C on Friday and Saturday, increasingly slightly to 27C on Sunday.

Families should pack a jumper if they plan on staying back for the fireworks with temperatures tipped to drop as low as 7C, significantly below the historical May minimum average of 11C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect only light winds across all three days.

Show time combined with the fresh weather indicates the start of cold and flu season annually in Ipswich.

While health experts say the city is not in the grip of the same flu outbreak as this time last year, authorities are urging the community to be flu conscious this autumn and winter season to help prevent germs spreading.

Moreton Health's Public Health Unit physician Dr Catherine Quagliotto said last year was a very bad year for influenza, with extraordinary numbers of cases recorded across the state.

Dr Quagliotto said now was the time to get immunised, ahead of the peak season beginning in August and to prevent a repeat of last year's flu outbreak.

"Influenza, or "the flu" is not the same as a cold and can be a serious condition, resulting in hospitalisation and even death. That is why I am urging everyone in the West Moreton community to actively protect their health, and the health of those around you, and get the flu vaccine this year," Dr Quagliotto said.

"The influenza vaccine is the best defence against the flu and it is available now. For most people, April to May is a good time to have the vaccination to provide protection in time for the flu season which usually falls from June to October, with a peak that often occurs around August/September.

"Getting the vaccine not only protects yourself but it also helps protect those around you, particularly those who are more susceptible to the severe effects of the flu including young children and people aged 65 and over."

In West Moreton there were 3385 cases recorded in 2017, with 383 notifications a week at the height of the flu season.