Ipswich Show calling on all 'Busted hats' for new section

STORIES GALORE: A 'Busted Hat' section is now part of The Ipswich Show.

CALLING all owners of busted hats.

A new "busted hat” category at the Ipswich Show from May 19-21 has been launched and already several hats with immense character have been entered.

There are no doubt scores of people in Ipswich with hats they have owned for decades out there and this new category is their chance to showcase those trusty head pieces' no doubt amazing stories and character.

Ipswich Show Society administration officer Micky Hasted said she had noted the busted hat competition in Rockhampton and asked if Ipswich could borrow the innovative concept, and they agreed.

While only four entries have been submitted so far in Ipswich, the show society has extended the cut-off date and will continue to accept busted hats.

"What great stories the busted hats come with,” Ms Hasted said.

"We already have a super-busted hat here, but then we have other hats that may have amazing stories even though they may not look as busted.

"Some of these hats have been all over the world.”

Ms Hasted said that Cr Kylie Stoneman had sponsored the busted hat section so that prize money can be given to the winners.

There are over 25 sections for judging at the show this year with the craft and food section proving very popular.

Ms Hasted said the young generation was getting involved with their baking, craft and photography all being showcased in large numbers.