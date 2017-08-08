23°
Ipswich shopping centre set to double in size

Chris Herde | 8th Aug 2017 4:14 PM
An artist's impression of Karalee Shopping Village in Ipswich where work is due to start to more than double it’s size by adding a Coles and a dozen new stores.
WORK will start next month on the expansion of an Ipswich neighbourhood shopping centre to more than double its size.

Consolidated Properties and Melbourne-based boutique property finance company CVS Lane Capital Partners will build a 3900sq m Coles supermarket and 12 speciality shops at the Karalee Shopping Village, next to an existing 3429sq m Woolworths-anchored neighbourhood centre.

Consolidated Properties executive chairman Don O'Rorke said the 5.92ha property, which is over three lots, was bought for $26 million in 2015.

"Our attraction to the centre was that the existing Woolworths was trading well and it came with two additional development sites, one of which had approval for a Coles supermarket and other speciality shops," he said.

Topics:  business ipswich