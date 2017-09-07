Ipswich shopping centre's unique addition in $3m upgrade

Plans are in place for a $3 million upgrade at Redbank Plaza. Contributed

A CHILDREN'S play area incorporated around a travelator network is a unique feature included in a $3 million upgrade at Redbank Plaza.

It comes after a recent $4million dollar refurbishment of level one and three entry ways, as well as the $4.5million refurbishment of the new Cineplex Cinema which opened in March 2016.

The upgrade will see travelators from level one to two, level two to three, completely removed to make way for improved and more efficient equipment.

"Customers have been asking for this upgrade, so we're pleased to be able to offer this improvement to their shopping experience," Centre manager Belinda Hartas said.

"While the upgraded travelators will serve an important functional purpose, the design includes a new children's area for our strong family market."

"The children's play area incorporated into the travelator design is not something we have seen implemented locally before and will be a terrific addition to the recent development works.

The works involved will take place over approximately 12 weeks with the travelators fully operating by early December.

Ms Hartas said multi-level access would still be available at Redbank Plaza and trading would continue as normal during the works.

All efforts will be made to ensure disruption to shoppers and current retailers is kept to a minimum.