Ipswich shoppers biggest buyers of hot cross buns

BUNS are out in Yamanto and Booval more than almost any where else in the state.

Hot cross buns, that is, with customers at two Ipswich Woolworths stores among the biggest fans of the Easter treat.

Last Easter, shoppers bought close to 53,000 hot cross buns at the two stores alone, among the biggest consumers across the state.

Booval customers are already well on their way to topping last year's efforts, keeping baker and hot cross bun expert Dylan Wyllie busy as packs hopped off the shelves the morning before Good Friday.

More than 72 million hot cross buns were sold in Australia last year.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said hot cross buns were an important part of Easter traditions and millions of customers across Australia continued to buy up big.

"A core part of Easter is spending time with family and friends, with food at the heart of these gatherings. Hot cross buns are a key component and we have so of the best bakers in the country, crafting our speciality range on a daily basis," Ms Peters said.

Woolworths asked customers how they like to devour their hot cross buns, from hot and cold, to sweet and even savoury toppings with some flavour concoctions less predictable than the traditional butter.

About 80% will opt for a classic butter topping followed by jam and then Nutella.

HOT BUNS: Booval baker Dylan Wyllie has been slaving over a hot oven in the lead-up to Easter. Emma Clarke

The nation's avocado obsession does not stop at Easter, with five percent choosing to top their hot cross buns with it.

Close to three quarters of Aussies (74%) who are planning to eat hot cross buns prefer them warm, choosing the microwave as the most popular way to heat them up.

Close to a quarter of respondents (23%) eat their buns at room temperature, while three percent prefer to have them cold.

About a third of 18-24 year olds are most likely to eat their hot cross buns whole rather than cut them in half, while 67% prefer them topped with additional ingredients.

It is traditional to eat warm hot cross buns on Good Friday.

Hot Cross Buns with their combination of spicy, sweet and fruity flavours have long been an Easter tradition, with the pastry cross on top of the buns symbolising and reminding Christians of the cross that Jesus was killed on.

The buns mark the end of Lent and different parts of the hot cross bun have a certain meaning, including the cross representing the crucifixion of Jesus, and the spices inside signifying the spices used to embalm him at his burial.