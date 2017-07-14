Ipswich shock: Here's an important message to state body

COMMENT

FOOTBALL Queensland's shock decision to exclude Western Pride from next year's elite state women's competition has left many people stunned and upset.

Given Pride is one of Queensland's most progressive clubs in a rapidly growing region, it's nearly impossible to justify how FQ made this verdict.

The reasons for FQ's decision are so far unclear.

However, the passionate and insightful comments on the FQ Facebook page alone highlight how many knowledgeable football people are struggling to accept FQ's reasoning.

Just as important are what the players and parents are saying, clearly rocked by being unnecessarily excluded.

Sentiments like how proud they are to play for Pride, the caring club culture and the fantastic development work being done feature prominently in the responses.

Other comments focus on how dedicated the coaches are, the pathways to higher honours being created and why Ipswich is such an important football nursery.

These reasons alone should meet FQ's criteria for building the National Premier Leagues Women's competition for years to come.

It is true the Pride women are going through a rebuilding phase this season. But with quality mentors like former Australian players Belinda Kitching and Bryony Duus working with internationally respected technical director Gabor Ganczer, surely FQ can see the framework being established.

Apart from the young women's team players being on a steep learning curve, Pride has some exciting junior players coming through the ranks.

Pride's under 13 and under 15 girls teams are currently placed top three in their respective competitions.

They need a professionally run Ipswich base to craft their careers in the booming western corridor.

It is wrong to expect Ipswich talent to have to move elsewhere after all the work Pride has done.

Western Pride officials have this week been commenting cautiously on the decision as they lodge an appeal to be reinstated into next year's 14-team NPLW competition.

That is another sign of a maturing club keen to do the right thing by the game's decision makers and to look after the interests of everyone who wants to share in Western Pride's future growth.

For Football Queensland, it's not too late to review the immense implications of excluding Pride. The decision can be reversed in time for next year's season launch.

We all make mistakes in our daily lives and often come up with decisions that need changing.

This is one of those.

It's okay to listen to people power and correct our wrongdoings.

Western Pride needs an NPL licence for its junior and senior women's teams next year and into the future.

It's over to you Football Queensland.