Ipswich shivers through last autumn morning

CHILLED: Warwick weather photographer Chris McFerran snapped this shot on the banks of the Condamine River at the Wallace St bridge in sub-zero temperatures yesterday morning. Chris McFerran

IT was a chilly start to the morning for Ipswich residents.

Temperatures dropped to just 3.2 degrees at 6.52am.

Around the southern parts of the state towns were plunged into negative degrees with Oakey dropping to -1.3 degrees at 6.15am and Warwick to a frosty -2.7 degrees just before 7am.

But if you hated the cold start to the day, expect the rest of the week to be a little more comfortable.

Minimum temperatures in Ipswich are expected to lift as winter officially kicks off tomorrow.

Sunny skies are predicted for the days ahead with another chilly morning on the way tomorrow - a low of 6 degrees expected - before things warm up a little for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday mornings are only expected to drop to 9 degrees with a max of 23 degrees for both days.

The coldest May day on record in Ipswich was in 2006 when temperatures dropped to -3.1 degrees.

Cold weather snapshot