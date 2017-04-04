Ipswich shivers through cool mornings after Debbie's deluge

IPSWICH is shivering through a cold change following some hot days in March.

The minimum temperatures have dropped to about 15 degrees as winter creeps closer.

This morning the temperature dropped to 15.9 degrees, but a cool wind from down south has made Ipswich feel a couple of degrees colder.

As Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moved through south east Queensland she brought with her wind, rain and tropical conditions.

Now that tropical air mass has moved off the south east and been replaced by cool southerly winds.

But if you're enjoying the cool mornings, don't get too comfortable.

Minimum temperatures are expected to increase again as we head into the weekend and a hot, sunny Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said the cooler conditions were being caused by strong southerly winds pushing up the coast.

"That's probably why it feels colder, as well as that change with the tropical air mass moving off the south east," Mr Thompson said.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to hit 28 and 29 degrees respectively followed by a 32 degree day on Monday.

Minimum temperatures will stay at about 15 degrees until Friday when the weather will start to warm up.