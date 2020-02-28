Ipswich sharpshooter shares in top goals for Knights

FOOTBALL: Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden was encouraged having two of his players named in the Queensland Premier League team of the week.

Knights newcomers Michael Morrow and Hayato Kame were recognised after impressive performances in the Knights' 4-2 season-opening victory against Souths United.

Ipswich Knights footballer Hayato Kame

But while that is an early positive, Ogden knows he has a number of players capable of securing future QPL honours this season.

They include striker Lachlan Munn who scored a double last weekend including what Ogden described as a "classy'' second goal.

"I think if he stays fit and healthy and we have a decent run, I think he'll be a real candidate for leading scorer in the league,'' Ogden said of Munn.

Ipswich Knights footballer Michael Morrow

In his second season with the Knights, Munn is building on an established combination with Nic Edwards while linking more with former Western Pride attacker Morrow.

Preparing for Saturday night's QPL game against Logan, Ogden expected more fine goals between two competition heavyweights.

"As I said to the boys last night at training, we can only control what we do,'' he said.

"We're feeling good about ourselves. We'll go and try and put in a good performance.

"We look like we have a goal in us no matter what.

"If we can be disciplined and the back four and Zayne (goalkeeper Zayne Frieberg) have a good one, I think we'll trouble Logan at certain stages of the game.''

The Knights had two wins and a draw against Logan last season, showing them they can match the early 2020 competition favourites.

"No one is letting too much out of the bag,'' Ogden said. "But they (Logan) have recruited well. Everything I've heard their new coach is really good.

"They have got a good model happening but we have a good record against Logan.''

The Knights will field the same squad that beat Souths United last weekend.

Ben Taylor (ankle) and Lucky Joe (knee) remain on the injured list for the 6.15pm away encounter.

The Ipswich Knights women are also preparing for their first Elaine Watson Cup game against Pine Hills away at 4pm on Saturday.

Game day

QPL (6.15pm): Saturday - Ipswich Knights v Logan at Cornubia Park.

FFA Cup Rd 3: Saturday (5pm) - Western Spirit v Burleigh Heads at Kippen Park.

Sunday (5pm): Ipswich City Bulls v Nambour/Yandina United at Sutton Park.

Centenary Cup: Saturday (5pm and 7pm) - Springfield United v Ripley Valley at Springfield Central Sporting Complex.

Elaine Watson Cup: Saturday (4pm) - Ipswich Knights v Pine Hills away. 6pm: Ipswich City Bulls v Peninsula Power at Sutton Park.