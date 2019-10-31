Menu
Ipswich Musketeers pitcher Dean Jones works hard on the mound in his team's latest GBL clash against the Redcliffe Padres.
Softball and Baseball

Ipswich settling in to get GBL season firing

David Lems
by
31st Oct 2019 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASEBALL: Sharing the sorrow at losing a valuable former teammate Kim Jessop, Jon Campbell expects the Musketeers to start a winning run soon.

The Musketeers are searching for their second win of the GBL season when they play the Demons at Naranga on Friday night and on Sunday.

In the most recent series at Tivoli, Musketeers lost 4-2 and 10-6 to the Redcliffe Padres.

"We are losing close in every game,'' the club president said.

"We haven't been at full strength every week either.''

That includes some players off to the Melbourne Cup this weekend and having his son Andrew overseas with the Australian team preparing for an Olympic qualifying tournament.

The Aussies won their first three lead-up games before the all-important series in Korea.

Jon Campbell said the new-look Musketeers side was adjusting to having four new American imports and the injection of young talent.

"They have settled in pretty well,'' the club president said.

"Also, the young guys that have been promoted to A-Grade need time to develop.

"They'll be very good A-Grade players in two-three years.

"I reckon we'll turn the corner very soon. It's just a matter of time.''

Surfers Paradise, Pine Hills and Windsor are leading the GBL as Musketeers look to climb off the cellar.

Game day

GBL: Friday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Narangba Demons at Narangba.

Sunday (1.30pm): Musketeers v Demons at Narangba.

greater brisbane league ipswich baseball ipswich musketeers jon campbell
Ipswich Queensland Times

