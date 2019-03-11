Ipswich set to swelter through severe heat wave

IPSWICH will suffer through a severe heat wave for the first part of the week

The mercury will soar to 39C today and 37C on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures set to remain around the mid 30s for the rest of the week.

Bureau of Meteorologist meteorologist Michael Gray said there is a low intensity heat wave for large parts of southern Queensland but west of Brisbane would feel more extreme conditions.

"Later on through Tuesday and Wednesday, there's a slightly greater chance of showers and storms," he said.

"Whether or not they bring any relief from the heat, it would be temporary. There may storms in southeast Queensland (in the middle of the week) but we can't promise anything in the Ipswich area.

"Try not do stuff in the hottest part of the day and keep up the water. It is very draining."