Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich set to swelter in 43C scorcher

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
6th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH residents are being reminded to stay hydrated and keep out of the sun with the mercury forecast to hit a sizzling 43C on Saturday.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said the spike in temperature was due to a hot and dry air mass impacting the southeast.

"We have got a pretty hot and dry air mass in place and some westerly winds that's really pushing our temperatures up and giving us a severe fire danger," they said.

"Temperatures will ease on Sunday as we get a south-westerly change throughout southeast Queensland.

"There will also be some smoke haze around tomorrow and we could also see some of the smoke from the New South Wales fires impacting Queensland on Sunday."

The temperature will drop back down to 36C on Sunday following an overnight low of 20C.

The mercury will hover around the mid to high 30s for the remainder of the week, with 35C predicted for Monday, 37 on Tuesday, 39C on Wednesday and 34C on Thursday.

There could be some relief on the way with the chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pisasale-linked scammer Hui Tan jailed for 10 years

        premium_icon Pisasale-linked scammer Hui Tan jailed for 10 years

        Crime A “pathological gambler” linked to disgraced Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been jailed over $8 million in Catch Me If You Can-style cons.

        • 6th Dec 2019 3:53 PM
        LEAVE NOW: Patrick Estate, other blazes burning

        LEAVE NOW: Patrick Estate, other blazes burning

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Patrick...

        ‘He’s got my nuts’: Home invader gets big squeeze

        premium_icon ‘He’s got my nuts’: Home invader gets big squeeze

        Crime An intruder fled from a house with bruised and sore testes after a resident...

        How Ipswich’s best NAPLAN school achieved top marks

        premium_icon How Ipswich’s best NAPLAN school achieved top marks

        Education They were consistently the best performer over five years.