Ipswich set to swelter in 43C scorcher

IPSWICH residents are being reminded to stay hydrated and keep out of the sun with the mercury forecast to hit a sizzling 43C on Saturday.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said the spike in temperature was due to a hot and dry air mass impacting the southeast.

"We have got a pretty hot and dry air mass in place and some westerly winds that's really pushing our temperatures up and giving us a severe fire danger," they said.

"Temperatures will ease on Sunday as we get a south-westerly change throughout southeast Queensland.

"There will also be some smoke haze around tomorrow and we could also see some of the smoke from the New South Wales fires impacting Queensland on Sunday."

The temperature will drop back down to 36C on Sunday following an overnight low of 20C.

The mercury will hover around the mid to high 30s for the remainder of the week, with 35C predicted for Monday, 37 on Tuesday, 39C on Wednesday and 34C on Thursday.

There could be some relief on the way with the chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.