RAAF's Growlers set for low-flying, close formation flypast

As part of activities acknowledging the Royal Australian Air Force's newest aircraft fleet, two EA-18G Growlers will conduct a flypast over Number 6 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley tomorrow.

At 10am, the Growlers will track from the North and conduct a close formation flypast over the event area at a height of about 80m and at a maximum speed of approximately 1020km/hr.

On completion of the flypast, the aircraft will land at Amberley at 10:45am.

The EA-18G Growler is an airborne electronic attack aircraft capable of providing force level electronic warfare support by disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.

The fleet of 12 x EA-18G Growlers are currently operated by Number 6 Squadron based at RAAF Base Amberley.

The flypast will be dependent on local weather conditions and operational requirements.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying.

Air Force appreciates the support it receives from the community during this flying activity.

Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and asking to be connected to RAAF Amberley.