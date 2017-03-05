Ipswich set for a clean-up

IT'S time to clean up, Ipswich.

Bottles and cans in the gutters, cigarette butts in gardens and litter on the street are the target of Clean Up Australia Day today as droves of volunteers are set to turn out to keep the city tidy.

Clean Up Australia Day chairman and founder Ian Kiernan said communities were increasingly willing to get their hands dirty for the sake of a safe and healthy environment.

"Over the last year we have seen a 30% increase in volunteer numbers, a testament o how keen Aussies are to remove rubbish from their favourite places," Mr Kiernan said.

"The best way to start is to look around you, you'll be amazed at how much rubbish is lurking in the bushes, along tidelines, running tracks and picnic spots."

Ipswich Councillor Andrew Antoniolli said he would be out in force this morning, armed with gloves and rubbish bags.

"This is our golden opportunity to get out and so some goof for Australia and clean up our little part of the world," he said.

"We can reduce the rubbish and particularly rubbish that gets into Moreton Bay and harms our marine life."

Cr Antoniolli said every moment the community could spare cleaning up Ipswich was a step closer to eliminating rubbish.

"Only a few minutes or an hours commitment is all it takes, that's all that's really needed to make a big difference," he said.

"We can all question why people don't find an appropriate place for their rubbish but if we all set a really high standard and an example for others then maybe there will be long lasting positive effects."

Where to get involved