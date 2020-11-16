Ipswich SES workers put in thousands of hours

South Australia SES chief officer Chris Beattie addresses volunteers at Adelaide Airport before they flew to Queensland on November 4. They assisted local crews after hailstorms hit on October 31.

AFTER the devastation caused by thunderstorms on Halloween, Ipswich was again hit by wild weather on Friday night.

A small but intense storm ripped through the region two weeks after huge hail storms damaged thousands of homes in Springfield Lakes and Ipswich's western suburbs.

The Ipswich City State Emergency Service Unit received 48 requests for assistance after Friday's storm with most of those coming from Rosewood.

Ipswich City State Emergency Service Unit senior field operations Tanisha Lewis and local controller Emilea Salonen.

"There were a few requests scattered throughout broader Ipswich in various suburbs," local controller Emilea Salonen said.

"We also had eight requests for assistance in Springfield Lakes.

"Some of these were dwellings which required additional assistance following the 31 October severe weather event, and some were new requests.

"We currently have a small number of jobs in the system requiring action.

"We are still receiving new requests for assistance every day as a result of the weather events."

Since October 31, the Ipswich's SES unit has completed 1249 jobs in the Ipswich local government area.

The 247 volunteers across four groups in Ipswich, Goodna, Rosewood and Marburg have put in 3500 operational hours in November so far.

Interstate crews assisted from November 5 to 9.

"We could not have done this without the support from SES volunteers from across Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia," Ms Salonen said.

"Our volunteers are absolute champions and will do everything in their power to assist the community, but they are understandably fatigued after an intense two weeks.

"We appreciate the community's patience as our volunteers continue to work hard to respond to everyone."

Kathy and Peter Morcus sustained severe damage to their home in Springfield Lakes on October 31.

For Springfield Lakes residents Peter and Kathy Morcus, hail came through their roof like "gunshots" on October 31.

Their roof was smashed in the storm and their ceilings collapsed in just about every room.

They've moved to their son's house just five minutes down the road.

Their roof has now been removed and an assessor is expected at their house this week.

"It's a slow process," Mr Morcus said.

He said they were starting to come to terms with the situation as the recovery process continued for families across the suburb.

"After a week we were (feeling) OK," he said.

"You've just got to get on with your life and do what you have to do.

"My son is about five minutes away. He got no damage whatsoever.

"The damage was very, very concentrated.

"My daughter, she's also five minutes away from us. They got a lot of damage to their tiles but their roof is still on.

"They're living in it still but had a few leaks."

