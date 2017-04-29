Ipswich serves up two home cooks for MasterChef auditions

CHASING A DREAM: Ipswich father Ben Ungermann, 32, has auditioned for the ninth season of MasterChef.

THERE'S no looking back for Ben Ungermann, who has embarked on a career change thanks to MasterChef.

The father-of-three from Redbank has made it into the judges' auditions on the reality cooking show, which returns for a ninth season on Monday night.

He plans on leaving his job as a senior retail manager to work in the food industry, hopefully with a boost from the show.

"It got to the point where I didn't dislike what I did every day, but I woke up going 'I want more',” he told the QT.

"I've been watching MasterChef for ages and my family was always pushing me to apply, so I just thought I'd have a crack.

"Even if I don't get on to the show I'll still pursue food and probably start an apprenticeship. This is something I love.”

The 32-year-old said cooking has always been an outlet for him and his three children aged 13, 9 and 7.

"I had a family young so I've always cooked for them,” he said.

"I'd come home and it would be my down time. I find it really relaxing and therapeutic.

"I don't think there's anything better than putting on a spread for people and just enjoying food together.”

Ben is inspired by his Dutch and Indonesian heritage and hopes to impress the MasterChef judges, particularly Matt Preston, with a fusion dish combining French and Dutch elements.

"I'm a massive Matt Preston fan,” he said. "He's got so much swagger and my kids love him.”

Ben isn't the only Ipswich local competing for a spot in MasterChef's Top 24.

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson, a 24,-year-old medical administration assistant who now lives in Brisbane, has also landed an audition in front of the judges.