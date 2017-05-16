Ipswich seminar to shine a light on your superannuation

Ipswich residents keen to gain a greater understanding of how their superannuation may be affected by Australia's current economic climate and the global investment landscape are invited to a free seminar on 23 May.

Members will be informed on the movements in national and international financial markets, and how these impact on the performance of their superannuation.

The Economic & Investment Update seminar will be delivered by Energy Super General Manager of Investments William Graus.

Mr Graus said the seminar would give Energy Super members a broad overview of how current and future world financial markets might impact retirement savings.

"Many people may not realise that their super is commonly invested in assets traded in financial markets, therefore how your super is invested can affect the type of returns you receive," he said.

"By understanding how financial market movements can affect your super, you can better consider the structure of your assets and super investment options to best maximise your returns."

The seminar Economic & Investment Update will be held from 6pm on 23 May at the Metro Hotel Ipswich International.

Places are limited - people interested in attending the free seminar must register first at energysuper.com.au by accessing the "Forms and Tools - Webinars/Seminars" tab on the website homepage.

