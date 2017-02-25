32°
Ipswich seat not safe for ALP, says analyst

Joel Gould
| 24th Feb 2017 4:00 AM Updated: 25th Feb 2017 8:55 AM
PROSPECTS: Labor member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard says the city is a different place to what it was in 1998.
PROSPECTS: Labor member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard says the city is a different place to what it was in 1998. Kate Czerny

IF 1998 is a barometer, then leading Gatton-based political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld believes both the seats of Ipswich and Ipswich West are in play for One Nation after the draft redistribution.

"The election will be unusual and different to anything we have seen since 1983 because there will be three-cornered contests between the ALP, LNP and One Nation," Mr Sommerfeld said.

"In 1983 the Nationals, Liberals and ALP were all competing and who finished second or third often depended on who got the seat.

"In 1998 it was slightly different because One Nation's vote was all over the place, but this time around the current polling suggests that around 50 seats will be three-cornered contests.

"The three parties are neck and neck with the latest Galaxy polling showing One Nation on 23%, the LNP 33%, ALP 31% and the Greens at 8%."

Mr Sommerfeld said One Nation wasn't expected to do well in inner-city Brisbane, "so when you remove those 10 or 15 urban seats and disperse One Nation's vote out into the regions and suburbs it is polling mid-30% in many of those seats".

Mr Sommerfeld said that on paper the Ipswich West boundaries had moved back in sitting MP Jim Madden's favour because of the loss of the conservative voting areas in the Somerset.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said the suburbs of Brassall and North Ipswich, which have about 10,000 people, would be the keys.

"Ipswich West has become more of an urban seat," Mr Neumann said.

"Historically the areas it has lost tend to swing more because they are in the country. It has lost Glamorgan Vale, Lowood, Fernvale, Vernor, Tarampa and Minden to the Lockyer.

"They tend to vote conservative.

"Jim has also picked up the whole of the suburb of Yamanto, which usually votes Labor but tends to swing a bit."

Mr Sommerfeld agreed with Mr Neumann's assessment, and said that the ALP had the seat "sandbagged" in some respects, but added how the 1998 results were instructive.

"In 1998 Labor got 9600 votes, One Nation got 8900 and there were 4000 for the Nationals (with One Nation winning on Nationals preferences)," Mr Sommerfeld said.

"So this time it will depend on how far back the Liberals are in third. It will come down to LNP preferences and it may not be sandbagged enough."

The standard view is that Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, with a two-party preferred margin of 20%, is safe in the seat of Ipswich, but the boundary changes are worth noting.

Ms Howard has lost all of Bundamba and her seat is now bounded by Deebing Creek on the west, Bundamba Creek to the east and the Bremer River to the north. She has picked up the Deebing Heights area and the new growth in the Ripley Valley.

Mr Neumann said the seat was very much based on Ipswich central and the southern growing suburbs. Mr Sommerfeld said the 1998 results indicated Ms Howard could take nothing for granted.

"In the primary vote in 1998 in Ipswich and Ipswich West the interesting thing is that One Nation came second and was only 1000 votes behind the Labor Party," he said.

"That was based on a 16% statewide poll for One Nation before the election, which became 23% at the actual state poll. At the present moment the One Nation vote shows 23%. If it is understated again, One Nation could get 25% to 30% at the poll.

"So if polling is to be believed One Nation could get to the lead in both seats with LNP preferences proving decisive."

Ms Howard said she was taking nothing for granted in her seat but insisted the Ipswich community had come a long way since 1998.

"One Nation is out and about again, no doubt about it," she said.

"But I have been working with the Ipswich community for the last 30 years or more and we are living in a very different place.

"I have watched Ipswich evolve into a diverse and inclusive place it is today. It is not the same community it was in 1998. But I keep holding mobile offices and will keep on standing up for this community that I love, working to manage the growth, infrastructure, education, health and jobs."

Post Your Ad Here!