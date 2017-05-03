Ipswich screen writer's US success

FUTURISTIC: Cast and crew of the short film, Shockwaves (including Lawrey Goodrick (centre, in flannelette shirt), which will be featured at an American film festival this month.

IPSWICH screenplay writer Lawrey Goodrick's road to recognition has been a long and frustrating one.

But after collaborating with a small crew to put together a short film about a futuristic world where the Government controls who can have children, the emerging writer can finally look forward to showing off his work to an international audience.

Mr Goodrick's film, Shockwaves, has been accepted into the Bad Film Festival - a three-night celebration for short films in Brooklyn, New York, from May 20.

The ultra-low budget film was funded, produced and written by Mr Goodrick, a collaborator and small cast and crew - all of whom offered their services for free, apart from the make-up artist.

An excited Mr Goodrick, 30, said he was just pleased to get a response to his work after plugging away for more than 10 years.

"Finally some recognition for trying to create something and putting in lots of hard work," he said.

"I've made three or four short films up to now, and I've had several rejection letters. I didn't think we'd get this far with this film."

Make-up artist Connie Gallo gets Steph Schrieber ready for action.

Shockwaves is set in a dystopian future where residents of an over-populated Australia are required to get a breeding licence before they have children.

The main character is a pregnant woman who is targeted by the government.

Mr Goodrick promises a major twist in the tale.

A former Bundamba State Secondary College student, Mr Goodrick said he was an average achiever at school but developed a love for writing screenplays at about the aged of 20.

Since then he has embarked on a series of small steps to advance his career.

"This all started when I was a teenager, but I only really got serious about it when I was about 20," he said.

"I knocked up a script for a screenplay development program and they recognised it.

"Since then I've taken a lot of slow, small steps of self-education."