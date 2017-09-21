Ipswich scores clean set of pipes

QUU spokesperson Michelle Cull with new water pipes which will be installed at Railway St, Booval.

QUU spokesperson Michelle Cull with new water pipes which will be installed at Railway St, Booval.

MILLIONS of dollars will be spent replacing water pipes in Ipswich this financial year.

Queensland Urban Utilities will spend $2.5 million in the city, replacing more than 3km of water mains nearing the end of their service life.

Queensland Urban Utilities spokesperson, Michelle Cull, said works were already under way to replace 700m of pipe in Railway St at Booval.

"We're laying the new pipe along Railway St between South Station Rd and Fox St," she said.

"Part of the pipe will be installed using trenchless technology called Horizontal Directional Drilling, preventing the need to remove trees and pavers.

"Construction is expected to take several weeks, weather permitting."

Queensland Urban Utilities has also recently replaced 260m of water pipe along Russell Drive, Redbank Plains and 66m of pipe along Whitehill St, Raceview.

More water mains will be replaced in the coming year in East Ipswich, Brassall and Camira.

Ms Cull said our water network is hidden underground but almost 195,000 Ipswich residents and businesses rely on it every day.

"Ipswich has more than 1700kms of water pipes and it's important we invest in this infrastructure to ensure the reliability of the network now and into the future.

"Our pipe replacement program is an example of the work that goes on behind the scenes to bring fresh, clean drinking water to your tap."