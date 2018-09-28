Ipswich schools to receive $41k in sports gear

IPSWICH schools will receive more than $41,000 in sports gear from Coles this month after collecting nearly 1,031,000 vouchers at their local supermarkets through Coles' Sports for Schools program.

Over coming weeks, Coles will deliver an extensive range of quality sports gear to around 44 local primary and secondary schools in the region.

Sports gear will include popular items such as cricket and softball bats, footballs, basketballs, javelins, hockey sticks, skipping ropes, racquets, first aid kits and nets.

The local schools were among more than 7000 schools across Australia that participated in the Sports for Schools program between February and April this year.

More than 200 million vouchers were collected nation wide.

Raceview State School is the biggest winner, collecting close to 91,000 vouchers as part of the Sports for Schools program.

World champion athlete Sally Pearson said it was exciting to hear that so much equipment would be delivered to schools across the community.

"It's a dream come true for schools to be given all this equipment enabling kids to keep fit and healthy. Hopefully we'll see future Olympic Champions as a result of this Coles initiative," she said.

State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was delighted to be delivering sports equipment to local schools.

"We're really impressed by the way the local community has got behind the program by collecting so many vouchers for their school," he said.

"We hope the new sports equipment will result in a lot of healthy, active fun for school kids in Ipswich."

Across the nation, Coles expects to give away around $10 million worth of quality sports gear.

For every $10 spent at Coles supermarkets, Coles Express stores (excluding fuel) or via Coles online, customers received one Sports for Schools voucher.

At the end of the program, the vouchers were then tallied and schools ordered the sports equipment it needed.