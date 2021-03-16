Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

THE STATE Government has confirmed 34 schools in Ipswich have been fully airconditioned as part of its plan to bring a long-awaited cool change to every public school in Queensland.

But it could not confirm when units would be installed in the schools still waiting.

There are 47 primary, secondary and special schools across Ipswich.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the pledge a year ago that every classroom, library and staffroom in every state school in Queensland would be airconditioned by mid-2022.

Education Minister Grace Grace said in parliament last week the $477 million Cooler Cleaner Schools Program was “on track” to achieve this by June next year.

LOCAL NEWS: Major truck, trailer retailer opens new store in Ipswich

“A Queensland first,” she said.

“Of the 649 schools audited, 533 schools now have had airconditioning installed and are fully operational.

“This represents more than 7,000 cooler classrooms, libraries and staffrooms in Queensland state schools, with the remaining 116 schools in the process of design, installation or electrical upgrade.”

Local principals have spoken about the importance of cooler classrooms during sweltering Ipswich summers for the sake of students’ health and concentration levels.

“Silkstone State School in the Ipswich electorate now has 50 school spaces fully airconditioned and operational, all finished last month,” Ms Grace said.

“The P & C president, Darren Richards, said ‘we’ve had very positive feedback about the airconditioning rollout from parents, students and teachers.

“‘It’s been a big issue for us here in Ipswich because it’s always that much hotter out here than Brisbane’.”



The QT quizzed the city’s four Labor MPs about the progress in their electorates.

READ MORE: Booming business estate’s plans for expansion

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, Bundamba MP Lance McCallum, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and Jordan MP Charis Mullen responded with a joint statement with information from the Department of Education.

“More than 35 schools in Ipswich are enjoying the benefits of cooler, airconditioned classrooms, libraries and staffrooms as part of our $477 million Cooler Cleaner Schools program, which is also delivering jobs for our tradies,” the statement read.

“To date this includes schools in Amberley, Augustine Heights, Brassall, Bundamba, Bellbird Park, Camira, Collingwood Park, Deebing Heights, Goodna, Ipswich Central, East Ipswich, North Ipswich, Karalee, Leichhardt, Rosewood, Raceview, Silkstone, Spring Mountain, Springfield and Springfield Lakes.”

They did not provide any information on the progress of schools yet to be fully airconditioned.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.