Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students Charolotte Olt, Abby Stumer, Naomi Mavunda, Kate McBride and Tegan Britton.
Students Charolotte Olt, Abby Stumer, Naomi Mavunda, Kate McBride and Tegan Britton.
News

Ipswich school’s new pathway to nursing career

Paige Ashby
7th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STUDENTS at an Ipswich school will now have a direct pathway into a career in nursing after St Mary’s College and the University of Southern Queensland announced a new collaborative agreement.

Under the agreement, 20 eligible St Mary’s Year 12 students will have a guaranteed place in the USQ Bachelor of Nursing degree when they graduate high school.

Those students will also be assured a clinical placement in the Ipswich and West Moreton area in their first year of study with USQ.

St Mary’s College Ipswich Principal Judith Finan said the agreement would be of great benefit to students.

“Our exit data shows us that our students are seeking future opportunities in Health-related professions, and we are proud of this trend,” Mrs Finan said.

“This agreement will provide them with a tertiary pathway which is assured, and the St Mary’s College students, staff and parents are most grateful to the University of Southern Queensland.”

USQ Executive Director (Strategic Liaison Education Community) Heather Nolan with St Mary's College Ipswich Principal Judith Finan.
USQ Executive Director (Strategic Liaison Education Community) Heather Nolan with St Mary's College Ipswich Principal Judith Finan.

In signing the agreement, USQ Executive Director (Strategic Liaison Education Community) said, “We are pleased to once again partner with St Mary’s College and look forward to strengthening our relationship.”

“It is wonderful to see students with a clear idea of their path after high school, and USQ looks forward to welcoming St Mary’s Health students to our campus in the coming years.”

St Mary’s Health curriculum is a popular offering among current students.

Using professional equipment, students learn practical skills in a dedicated space.

Interested students are offered placement opportunities in local hospitals, equipping them with hands on experience in the delivery of health services.

The agreement builds on St Mary’s established partnership with USQ, which began with the signing of the Collaborative Agreement (Aviation) in 2018.

This agreement enables St Mary’s to deliver onsite a Certificate II in Engineering Pathways to students in Year 11, and a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot – Visual Line of Sight) in Year 12.

Eligible students who have completed the Certificate III are guaranteed automatic entry in a Bachelor of Aviation at USQ.

careers education ipswich nursing st mary's college university of southern queensland sport usq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen offender joined drug set-up trio in ambush

        Premium Content Teen offender joined drug set-up trio in ambush

        News A teenager has been warned he will spend time in adult jail if he continues committing offences of violence

        Driver five times legal limit found parked in school zone

        Premium Content Driver five times legal limit found parked in school zone

        News Every Monday the QT publishes the names of the people who have been caught drink or...

        New Ipswich venues added to virus contact tracing list

        New Ipswich venues added to virus contact tracing list

        News Orion Springfield Central has received confirmation a customer at three of its...

        Two new virus cases, 222 hospital staff in quarantine

        Premium Content Two new virus cases, 222 hospital staff in quarantine

        News Queensland has recorded two new cases of Covid 19 overnight, including another...