Ipswich schools battle it out

SPRINGFIELD Central State High School have taken out a major schools sporting competition.

The Year 7/8 Girl's Touch Football Team met Ipswich State High School where they won 8-5 at the Ipswich district part of the Metro Cup last week.

Proud mother, Susana Qleibo said the team including her daughter Rebekah, had shown sheer determination throughout the season and deserved to be celebrated.

"The girls trained and played with their hearts on their sleeves and the match was a magical moment for all," Mrs Qleibo said.

"It was a solid performance by both teams and a brilliant show of strength, commitment, agility, teamwork and speed came out of both sides.

"All parents, teachers and students present on the day cheered the girls with pride and was another great win for young women in sports."

A first for the school, the win will see the girls compete at the next round of the competition in Cleveland tomorrow, where if victorious will go on to the regional level of the competition.

Mrs Qleibo said there were already several girls playing sports outside of school and believed there was a bright future for women at the professional level.

"It's been an amazing ride to watch them and to see the rewards of their labour," Mrs Qleibo said.

"Many of the girls already play at district level and my own daughter who loves soccer is part of the Western Pride FC in the U13 girls National Premier League and will also be representing the Queensland Barbarians in the 2017 Girls Oztag Tri Series in June.

"There is so much talent in the western corridor, so I feel that the upcoming generations need more support and funding.

"The girls are quite enthusiastic about growing the touch football program at the school and exploring further competitions, as well as getting others interested in physical activity and the great sport of touch football."