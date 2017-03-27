Ipswich school volunteer recognised

REDBANK Plains State School community icon Anna Beach has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year Award for her contribution to the school.

Anna has been a volunteer for more than four years and in that time she has helped the school fundraise, assisted most days with various tasks in school hours, and run the Friday sports canteen.

Volunteering Queensland CEO Mara Basanovic said the Volunteering Awards acknowledged the extraordinary and valuable work done every day by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state.

"These prestigious awards highlight and pay tribute to the caring individuals who inspire and epitomise the spirit of volunteerism through their compassion, commitment and hard work. The positive impact they contribute strengthens and connects their communities," she said.

"The awards also promote the enormous value and vital contribution of volunteering to the economic, social, cultural and environmental well-being of Queensland."

Do you know a deserving volunteer, volunteer program or organisation that has positively impacted the Queensland community? If so, why not nominate them for an award at volunteeringqld.org.au/awards.

Nominations close on March 31 2017. Recipients will be announced during National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 8 to 14.