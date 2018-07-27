Ipswich school celebrates major milestone

IT HAS been 25 years since West Moreton Anglican College welcomed its first students and this week the school celebrated the milestone.

The College Foundation Stone was laid on Sunday 18 July, 1993 when Paul Keating was Prime Minister and Meat Loaf was topping the music charts.

On that day, then principal Mr Paul Claridge said "our children must be made aware, through education, of the richness of cultural, religious and lingual diversity".

At this week's service, today's principal Geoff McLay told students, staff, parents and guests those words were still relevant.

"Today more than ever, we need to cultivate future leaders and citizens who can engage compassionately and productively with diversity," Mr McLay said.

"Today more than ever, we need our young people to care for our environment. Today more than ever, we need to raise up young people whose faith supports them push through adversity, whose knowledge equips them to grapple with and solve complex problems, and whose servant hearts motivate them to share their faith and knowledge through example and action."

Mr McLay also acknowledged the "many ways" current staff, students and parents honour the Foundation's vision.

"I'm very proud of our origins. I'm very proud of who we are. And I'm very proud of who we're becoming."

Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, The Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall presented medals to three teachers who have been at the college for more than 20 years each.