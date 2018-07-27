Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Phillip Aspinall, Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane Dr Hugh Bartholomeusz, Foundation Chair of College Council Dr Cathryn Hester, Foundation Student and College Council Member Mr Paul Claridge.
Dr Phillip Aspinall, Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane Dr Hugh Bartholomeusz, Foundation Chair of College Council Dr Cathryn Hester, Foundation Student and College Council Member Mr Paul Claridge.
News

Ipswich school celebrates major milestone

27th Jul 2018 12:23 PM

IT HAS been 25 years since West Moreton Anglican College welcomed its first students and this week the school celebrated the milestone.

The College Foundation Stone was laid on Sunday 18 July, 1993 when Paul Keating was Prime Minister and Meat Loaf was topping the music charts.

On that day, then principal Mr Paul Claridge said "our children must be made aware, through education, of the richness of cultural, religious and lingual diversity".

At this week's service, today's principal Geoff McLay told students, staff, parents and guests those words were still relevant.

"Today more than ever, we need to cultivate future leaders and citizens who can engage compassionately and productively with diversity," Mr McLay said.

"Today more than ever, we need our young people to care for our environment. Today more than ever, we need to raise up young people whose faith supports them push through adversity, whose knowledge equips them to grapple with and solve complex problems, and whose servant hearts motivate them to share their faith and knowledge through example and action."

Mr McLay also acknowledged the "many ways" current staff, students and parents honour the Foundation's vision.

"I'm very proud of our origins. I'm very proud of who we are. And I'm very proud of who we're becoming."

Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, The Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall presented medals to three teachers who have been at the college for more than 20 years each.

education ipswich schools
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council staff told to breach policy, abused: CCC chair

    premium_icon Council staff told to breach policy, abused: CCC chair

    Council News In another damning assessment of the culture within the council, details of the CCC's investigation were made public.

    • 27th Jul 2018 1:16 PM
    Police urge people to take care at 'high risk' crossing

    premium_icon Police urge people to take care at 'high risk' crossing

    News Mum worried about safety

    • 27th Jul 2018 1:00 PM
    Myths and legends of the Blood Moon

    Myths and legends of the Blood Moon

    Environment When the moon goes red this Saturday, we’ll know why

    Give us compo if we’re sacked: Councillor

    premium_icon Give us compo if we’re sacked: Councillor

    Council News "IPSWICH councillors should receive dismissal payouts."

    Local Partners